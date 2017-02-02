Diamond Bank records 2 million subscribers on mobile app, Diamond Y’ello platforms

Diamond Bank has recorded two significant milestones in its digital banking drive with the signing up of a record two million subscribers each on its flagship mobile banking app –Diamond Mobile app, and its Diamond Y’ello account.

In a statement issued to the press by the Bank, Head, Retail Banking Businesses, Robert Giles, attributed the record milestones to the Bank’s digital innovation and quest to provide customers with convenient banking services.

In his words, “In January 2016, we recorded the one millionth Diamond Mobile app customer having launched the app a few years earlier. We are delighted that we were able to double that number in only one year.

“This is an affirmation of the trust our valued customers have in our products and services, and we pledge to continuously provide cutting edge services to them”.

Specifically designed for the teeming un(der)banked segment, the Diamond Y’ello account allows customers perform a wide range of banking transactions from their MTN phones without data or Wi-Fi connection.

The account has helped the Bank achieve its customer-base growth target in three years, a goal that previously took the Bank ten years to achieve.

This further underscores its focus on executing its digital transformation strategy by going beyond banking to meet its customers’ varying needs.

The Diamond Mobile app on the other hand allows Diamond Bank customers carry out a wide range of banking transactions from their Diamond Bank accounts including bills payment, flight ticket bookings, eSUSU (joint savings club), funds transfers, amongst others.

Diamond Bank Plc is Nigeria’s fastest growing retail bank, leveraging innovation and technology to enhance customer experiences and drive financial inclusion in what it terms Beyond Banking.

Since incorporation in December 1990, Diamond Bank has challenged the market environment by introducing new products, innovative technology and setting new benchmarks through international standards.

Today, Diamond Bank is best placed to respond to changing lifestyles and is leading the digital transformation in response to these societal shifts. Diamond Mobile app, for example, is Africa’s leading banking app and the first with the touch ID feature.

“Beyond growing the numbers of subscribers, we are focused on enhancing the customer experience on these platforms. So our valued customers should expect more exciting features as we go all out to provide them with convenient banking services”, the statement concluded.