How to avoid being kidnapped

Malam Mohammed Aliyu, the Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Kano state, has cautioned commuters in the state to always use designated motor parks to avoid kidnap and other social vices.

Aliyu gave the advice in a statement issued on Friday in Kano by Mr Olayinka Olawore, the Public Relations Officer of the agency in the state.

Olawore quoted the director as having made the call following the frequent reports of passengers becoming victims of kidnap, robbery and other crimes, mostly women and school children.

Aliyu said that all designated motor parks in the state had all the facilities to make the passengers’ journey safe.

He stressed the need for transporters and commuters to be vigilant and appealed to civilians to cooperate with security officers to check suspicious movement in and around parks.

“This will help identify and apprehend miscreants who might want to take advantage of travellers for criminal purposes,” he said.

Aliyu also called on security agencies to cooperate in intelligence sharing and operations to enhance their productivity and ensure effective security of lives and property.

He also urged transporters to be conscious of the goods they conveyed and not the money they stood to make from such services, to avoid transporting prohibited items which could land them on the wrong side of the law.