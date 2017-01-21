Donald Trump swears-in as U.S President, signs first bill into law

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, succeeding Barack Obama who was in power for eight years after completing two terms in office.

Trump, wearing a dark suit with red tie, is taking control of America in a transition of power that he has declared will lead to “America First” policies at home and abroad.

Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

Mike Pence was also sworn-in as the 48th Vice President of the U.S.

The Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas, administered the Presidential oath of office for the vice president.

Trump, in his inaugural address, thanked former president Obama and former First Lady for “being gracious to see the transition go smoothly.

“We are not taking power from one president to the other or from one party to the other but we are taking power from Washington to you, the people.

“January 20, 2017 will go into history as a day that the people become the president of this country again,” Trump added.

He pledged that the people would be the focus of his administration adding, stressing that he would be the president of all Americans.

“The oath of office I take today is the oath of allegiance to all Americans,” the president said.

He also promised to concentrate on the security of the country, lamenting that the America spent trillions of dollars to secure other peoples countries/

He also promised to make affordable education, healthcare and housing the hallmark of his administration.

Meanwhile, President Trump, on Friday, signed his first bill into law, moments after being sworn in, clearing the way for his defense secretary to be confirmed.

The President signed a bill passed by Congress earlier this month that would allow retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as defence secretary by waiving the legal requirement that he be out of the military for seven years before doing so, according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Mattis still needs to be confirmed by the Senate, which is expected Friday afternoon.