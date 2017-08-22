Don’t be distracted, revive economy – NUPENG tells Buhari

The National Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Chief Salmon Oladiti, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to be distracted but remain focused on how to revive the nation’s economy.

The NUPENG chairman gave the advice in a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Monday.

President Buhari returned to the country on Saturday after 104 days in the United Kingdom.

Oladiti, who expressed concern over negative comments on Buhari’s state of health while he was out of the country, said he was excited that certain individuals who claimed that Buhari’s health had worsened and would not return to his seat had been put to shame.

He said, “Now that President Buhari is back in the country, we are waiting for those who promised to commit suicide to do so. Those who stole the nation blind under the past administration were not happy with the new lease of life, the transparency and openness in governance.

“They are used to cornering our collective patrimony, stealing the nation blind while majority live in misery. They haven’t come to terms with the reality of a new dawn which ordinary Nigerians now relish. They are still gnashing their teeth. ’’

Speaking on the positive development in the oil industry, the NUPENG chairman said both the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry had witnessed growth under the present administration.

Oladiti, however, pleaded with the present administration to redeem its pledge to repair all federal highways.

Meanwhile, the Association of Iseese Agbaye African Traditional Religions and Medicine Practitioners on Monday urged Buhari, politicians and other wealthy Nigerians to stop seeking medical treatment abroad.

The National President of the group, Chief Awoyemi Oluawo, added that they were ready and competent to offer required medical services to Buhari and Nigerians.

He particularly advised Buhari to seek orthodox medication for total cure of his ailment.

He spoke in Erin-Ile on the sidelines of activities to mark the 2017 world African Traditional medicine day.

He said, ‘‘The reasons why we are facing many problems today as individuals and even as a nation is because we no longer appreciate our values. We no longer value our culture. We no longer appreciate our tradition and even some people no longer like the colours of their skin which God has endowed us with.

“Today, we prefer to seek Western solution to every challenge we have. The solution to President Buhari’s health can be found in Nigeria. The efficacy of our traditional medicines cannot be underrated and that is why we are calling on the Federal Government to give full recognition to traditional religion.” – Punch.