Ebonyi: Gov. Umahi reshuffles cabinet

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi on Friday carried out a major cabinet reshuffle in which four commissioners, two Senior Special Assistants and 11 Senior Assistants swapped positions.

Sen. Emmanuel Onwe, the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, made this known in Abakaliki while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting.

According to Onwe, the state Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Chief Sabinus Nwakwegu, will take charge of Ministry of Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, while his Economic Empowerment counterpart, Chief Donatus Njoku, takes over Environment ministry.

“The Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr Francis Orji, takes over the Solid Minerals ministry, while the Commissioner for Environment, Chief Moses Ogodo-Ali will head the Ministry of Economic Empowerment,’’ he said.

Onwe said that the SSA on House of Assembly Matters, Mr Ikechukwu Ogbu, will be in charge of Salt and Cement Production, while the SSA on Salt and Cement Production, Mr Sunday Ugwuocha, will take over Assembly Matters.

“The SA on Talent Development, Mrs Jacinta Nworie, will be in charge of Income Tax, SA on Primary Health (Ebonyi North), Dr Chris Achi, takes over Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and SA, Primary Heath (Ebonyi South), Chikere Omebe, takes over Training.

Onwe announced that the suspended state Accountant-General, Mrs Queen Agwu, had been restored to her position.

According to him, the state’s Executive Committee on IGR has been dissolved and a new one constituted.

“The new committee on IGR is led by the state Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe.

“It includes the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bernard Odoh, and SSA on Welfare and Religious Matters, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali,” he said.

Onwe said that the appointments took immediate effect. – NAN.