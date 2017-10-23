Ecobank CEO seeks govt credit guarantee schemes for MSMEs

October 23, 2017 0

The Chief Executive Officer of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Ade Ayeyemi, has called on the Nigerian Government to introduce Credit Guarantee Schemes for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) as a measure to hedge their risk.

He made the call in Abuja while speaking during the ‘Access to Capital’ panel at the 23rd  Nigeria Economic Summit. Reiterating that MSME’s are a fundamental part of the economic fabric in Nigeria and the wider continent and therefore play a crucial role in furthering growth, innovation and prosperity, Ayeyemi suggested that shouldering some of the risk would  encourage greater confidence amongst banks to lend to the sector.

“Currently, many banks would rather invest in treasury bills than give credits to individuals which may later result in non-performing loans,” said Ayeyemi.

“If the government were to take out part of the risk by saying, ‘we will guarantee’, then I would become indifferent whether I put the money    in a treasury bill or an MSME.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Kaduna refinery dormant, PH, Warri producing below 30% — NNPC

  There seems to be no end in sight to the downward operational performance of ...