Ecobank inaugurates agency banking outlet

Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled an agency banking outlet at Mowe Ofada, Ogun state.

According to the bank, the move was in line with its determination to convert Airtel franchise locations to agent banking locations.

Members of the public can now carry out their financial transactions such as Cash-in; Cash-out; transfers to Ecobank and other banks, bill payments and rapid transfer for inflow cash-out and domestic transfers in the outlet, the bank stated.

“Ecobank Agency Banking service is aimed at offering affordable access to financial services to promote and deepen financial inclusion in the Nigeria economy,” it added in a statement.

According to Head, Consumer Distribution, Ecobank Nigeria, Tunde Kuponiyi, agency banking was a part of the bank’s distribution strategy to take banking service to the door-step of the customer, adding that, it offers greater convenience and accessible financial services in a cost effective and secure manner

“Banking services provided by the agents banking locations include opening Ecobank Quick Account, cash withdrawal and deposit into Ecobank accounts; funds transfers into any bank account in Nigeria, bills payment (utilities, cable subscription, etc), mobile phone airtime top up amongst other services.

“Some of Ecobank agent partners already offering this service in Lagos as Buymore Supermarket chain (in Agungi-Lekki, Kilo Surulere, Ikeja GRA), Kenzo Retail Supermarket chain (in Lekki, Festac and Apapa) and Save-a-Lot Supermarket in Egbeda, among others,” the bank stated.