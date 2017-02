Pan-African group Ecobank Transnational plans to increase its customers to 100 million by 2020 from 10 million now, using technology to hit that goal, the chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of the group’s new mobile banking technology in Kenya, Ade Ayeyemi told Reuters this would help the group reach more users in 33 African nations where it operates. “Without technology we cannot go anywhere,” he said. – Reuters.