EFCC: I don’t have any assets abroad, says Magu

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu yesterday said he has no asset abroad.

He also said he would not be distracted from his assignment.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren said Magu made the clarifications against the backdrop of a fresh plot against him.

Magu said: “This plot will fail. They cannot distract me because I am fully focused on my assignment, which is to fight corruption to a standstill in Nigeria.

“They can only irritate me but they can’t stop me because all men of goodwill in this country know the sacrifices that we are making to improve the fortunes of our nation. Those who assume that I have properties abroad, can go and claim them”, Magu said.

The statement traced the plot to “some shadowy interests at the receiving end of the anti-corruption efforts of the agency.”

It said the forces were out to “frame its Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, by linking the ownership of properties in a number of foreign countries to him.”

The statement said: “Those behind the plot, which is believed to be part of a grand design to discredit the anti-graft Czar, have allegedly finalized plans to name Magu as the owner of choice properties in exotic locations abroad.

“The commission has information that the desperate cabal could take their gambit to the ridiculous extent of purchasing properties and registering them in the name of Ibrahim Magu. “They are also prepared to sponsor some political hirelings who would come out openly to claim they have information about the property acquisitions.

“The objective of the plot is to cast a slur on the unblemished integrity of Magu and expose him to public ridicule

“The Commission, however, wishes to alert the public that Magu has no interest in any property whatsoever outside Nigeria. He has neither bought a house anywhere outside Nigeria.