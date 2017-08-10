EFCC recovers N227m in Kaduna in seven months

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Wednesday that it had recovered over N227m during its operations in the zone.

The amount, the anti-graft agency said, was for the period of seven months of its operations in the zonal office which was recently inaugurated in Kaduna State.

According to the EFCC, the sum is made up of N221,336,884.06 and $17,600 (about N6.4m) recovered from various persons under investigations by the commission.

In a statement signed by its Head of Operations in the zonal office, Ibrahim Bappa, in Kaduna, the EFCC noted that 865 suspects were screened by the commission within the period while it received 220 petitions.

Bappa added that from the petitions, 130 had been referred for investigations, 10 cases were under prosecution while 80 had been referred to sister agencies for further investigations.

The EFCC boss expressed satisfaction with the judiciary in Kaduna State for giving speedy trial to financial crime cases in the zone.

He said interim forfeiture orders had been obtained from the court in respect of some of the assets acquired illegally by some individuals.

Bappa said the N49m recovered at the Kaduna International Airport had been temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

He said, “The zone also wishes to seize this opportunity to inform members of the public to be wary of fake facebook accounts of the acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, fraudulently designed to dupe unsuspecting victims.

“Nigerians are further advised to be suspicious of business proposals with quick and high profit returns as they may be bait by fraudsters to swindle them of their hard earned assets.”

He called on financial institutions to ensure strict compliance with customers’ requirements before opening accounts for them under the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.