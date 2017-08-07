Egyptian court sentences 12 Morsi supporters to death

A file picture taken on June 2, 2015 shows ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi gesturing from the defendants cage as he attends his trial at the police academy on the outskirts of the capital Cairo. Photo: AFP

An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced 12 former supporters of President Mohamed Morsi to death over storming Matay police station and killing its chief in 2013, official MENA news agency reported.

Meanwhile, 140 defendants had been sentenced to life in the same case, while 238 others were acquitted, according to the MENA.

The case dates back to mid-2013, when members of Muslim Brotherhood broke into Matay police station in Upper Egypt’s Minya Province, killing the station’s chief in retaliation for the police’s harsh crackdown on the supporters of Morsi who was ousted by the army in response to a mass protest against him.

Morsi along with prominent figures of his Brotherhood group was sentenced to death for killing protesters, spying for foreign countries amid other charges pending appeals. (Xinhua/NAN)