Eid-el-Fitr: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 26th and Tuesday 27th June, 2017 as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), announced this on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and to pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation in its march to nationhood.

The statement by Dr. Rufa’i Attahiru, a director in the ministry, admonished Nigerians to “shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria.”

This, the minister said, would guarantee fundamental freedoms, including the right of residence in any part of the country as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

Dambazau reaffirmed the determination of the government to protect all lives and property of Nigerians and warned trouble-makers against testing the will of the Buhari administration.