Ekiti: I won’t leave any uncompleted projects – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reiterated that he will complete all projects embarked upon by his administration before leaving office in 2018.

Fayose, who spoke at the grand finale of the 2017 edition of the Udiroko Cultural Festival in Ado Ekiti, on Saturday, stated that no project would be abandoned, irrespective of the recession.

The governor listed such projects to include the N5.7bn overhead bridge in Ado Ekiti as well as the N3.8bn Ultra-modern King’s Market in Ado Ekiti.

Others are the new state high court headquarters in Ado Ekiti, and road dualisation project in all the 16 local government headquarters, among several others.

The governor, who was installed as Apesin Apogun Pote by Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, on Friday, promised to do many other things that would distinguish the state capital from other towns before the expiration of his second term tenure in October 2018.

He asked for the continued support and cooperation of all residents, including traditional rulers, to take the state to “a higher pedestal.”