Ekiti secondary school soccer championship enters group stages

The All Ekiti Secondary Schools Soccer Championship that began with 142 Secondary Schools has now entered the group stages and with matches beginning this weekend.

According to the organisers of the championship, Phoenix Athletics Sports Limited, the schools who will do battle for top honours include Community Grammar School, Ayo Daramola Memorial Secondary School, Emure Model High School and Ajolagun High School. Others are United High School, Okemesi Grammar School, Eyemote Comprehensive High School and Oganganmodu Grammar School, in groups A and B respectively.

In the words of Bayo Olanlege, CEO /GM of Phoenix Athletics Sports, the championship which is endorsed by Ekiti FA and the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has continued to generate huge followership amongst students and lovers of grassroots football.

” It is indeed a joy to see the enthusiasm and unbelievable followership this championship has been generating since it started. We understand also the importance of creating a synergy between education and sports. And that is the drive and focus of the organisers of this competition, ” Olanlege explained.

He went on to express confidence that the championship would greatly enhance the much desired development of grassroots football in the state.

He further disclosed that expectations are high in terms of competitiveness and improved standards at the remaining games.

” We look forward to keenly contested games in the coming days. Let me state that the remaining teams would do battle for the top prizes that include N100,000, N75,000 and N50,000 for the three top teams respectively.

“There are also prizes for the MVP, Highest Goals Scorer and Best Goal Keeper. All the semi finalists will get a set of jerseys each and of course, teams that lost out in the group stages will receive N10,000 each, ” he further revealed.

Third place and final matches will be played on the 16th and 17th of this month at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti.