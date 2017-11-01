Emirates offers special fare to Dubai, free 3rd piece luggage  

Emirates is offering Nigerian travellers the opportunity to visit Dubai with a special Economy and Business Class return airfare that includes a free third piece of luggage of up to 23 kg.

Under the special offer, an Economy Class ticket from Lagos to Dubai costs USD899 and Business Class USD3499.

The fare offer is for a limited time only and tickets must be booked between 1st November and 17 November 2017.

Travel must take place between 1st November 2017 and 30 March 2018.

The cost of the ticket includes airport taxes. Seasonality and blackout dates apply as well as other terms and conditions.

Voted by travellers as the Best Airline in the World in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards, Emirates is offering a free third piece of luggage of up to 23kg for Economy Class and up to 32kg for Business Class.

This is in addition to the current allowance of two pieces of up to 23kg in Economy Class and two piece of up to 32kg in Business Class.

With year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings, Dubai offers something for the whole family. Visitors to Dubai can also experience some of the city’s newest attractions including must-see places like Dubai Parks and Resorts featuring three theme parks: Bollywood Parks™ Dubai, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, as well as the region’s first LEGOLAND® Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park.

The city also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets.

On all Emirates’ flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the airline’s ice system, which offers over 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will experience the world famous hospitality from Emirates’ multinational cabin crew while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.

Emirates flies once a day from Lagos International Airport to Dubai.

To book, or for more information on fares, terms and conditions, please visit www.emirates.com/ng or visit the local Emirates office or your travel agent.