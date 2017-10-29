England beat Spain to win Under-17 World Cup

England have won the Under-17 World Cup after coming back from 2-0 down in the final to beat Spain 5-2 in India.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden scored twice in Kolkata, with the other goals coming from Rhian Brewster, with his eighth of the tournament, Morgan Gibbs White and Marc Guehi.

The Young Lions trailed Spain 2-0 after 31 minutes of the final in the sold-out Salt Lake Stadium, thanks to two goals from Barcelona’s Sergio Gomez

Liverpool striker Brewster, the leading scorer in the tournament, brought it back to 2-1 bfore -time, but few in the crowd expected what followed in the second half.

Wolves midfielder Gibbs White levelled matters just before the hour, then Foden put ahead for the first time in the game with a close-range finish in the 69th minute.

The Spanish responded by throwing players forward, but fell further behind when a poorly-cleared corner was bundled home by Chelsea defender Guehi five minutes before the end of normal time.

Foden, who also won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament, added the fifth in the 88th minute with a rasping shot under the Spanish goalkeeper to send the whole England squad into an ecstatic, celebrating pile.

The victory is perfect revenge for Steve Cooper’s side, who lost 4-1 on penalties to the Spanish in the final of the Under-17 European Championship final this summer.

Nevertheless, the win completes a superb year for England’s junior sides.

The Under-20s won their World Cup, beating Venezuela 1-0 in the final in June, the Under-19s won their European Championship, while the Under-21s reached the semi-finals of their European Championship.

Attention will now turn to the senior side, who will attempt once again to end their long wait for a major tournament win in the World Cup in Russia next summer. – Sky Sports.