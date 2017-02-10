LATEST NEWS
FG may reverse forex restriction on 41 items, says Customs - PDP agrees to work with other opposition parties to tackle APC - What Buhari told us on phone - Saraki, Dogara - Pray for Pres. Buhari - Atiku urges Nigerians - Thusang Mahlangu succeeds Delphine Traoré Maïdou as CEO AGCS Africa - Enugu Assembly passes 2017 Appropriation Bill - N300bn debt: AMCON takes over Arik Air as EFCC grills Arumemi-Ikhide - EFCC: I have no hand in your travails - Masari tells Shema - The killing of a hippopotamus - Thisday - EFCC recovers $9.72m, £750,000 in two weeks — Magu

Enugu Assembly passes 2017 Appropriation Bill

Posted by: The Citizen in Latest News February 10, 2017 0


gov-ugwuanyi-presents-n105bn-budget-to-enugu-assembly

Enugu State 2017 Appropriation Bill of N105,719,471,000.00, was, yesterday, passed into law by the Enugu State House of Assembly.

When accented into law by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the budget estimate will now be a working document for the fiscal year.

Ugwuanyi on December 23, 2016 presented the budget tagged, “Budget of economic recovery and inclusive development,” at the floor of the House for consideration.

The passage of the budget followed a presentation of the report on the Appropriation Bill by Bismark Eneh, Udi South Constituency.

Eneh said his committee did a thorough job and that most government agencies took their presentations during budget defence serious, hence the quick passage of the appropriation bill.

When the House was dissolved into a committee of the Whole House, the budget was taken item by item and it was read the third time before it was eventually passed into law.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi who expressed happiness with his colleagues on the passage of the bill, said that state government had now been given the leeway to spend the budget as was contained in the appropriation law.

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.