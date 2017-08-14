Enugu communities to get N1.5bn World Bank grant

Several communities in Enugu state are to benefit from a grant of not less than N1.5bn coming from the World Bank for execution of vital community development projects to be done through the State Agency for Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP) in the next three years.

For the new round of projects already in the offing, Enugu State Government is to release the sum of N100m as counterpart fund for this year, according to the state commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe, who briefed journalists at the end of the State Executive Council meeting in Enugu.

The council has also approved the poverty maps according to the World Bank specifications for the projects to be executed in the benefitting communities and named seven local government areas to benefit from the fresh round in the on-going projects execution that come in p hases.

The commissioner listed the council areas approved during the last meeting as Isi-Uzo, Nkanu East in Enugu East Senatorial zone, Igbo-Eze North and Uzo-Uwani in Enugu North Senatorial zone, Awgu and Aninri local government areas were chosen from the West senatorial district while “Nkanu West local government was included through a ballot by EXCO”.

According to hi m, other local government areas which have not benefitted from the scheme would take their turns as the phases come on board in the remaining three years of the four-year programme of the World Bank.

The general manager of the Enugu CSDP, Dr. Maximus Asogwa, had during the executive council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, briefed the members on the progress of the partnership between the state government and the World Bank .

He informed them about the poverty map approved by the global financial institution to identify the real poor communities requiring its intervention .

At the moment, in the on-going projects, the state CSDP is executing projects at Ovoko Agu and Ihakpu Awka in Igbo-Eze South local government, Ibenda and Ohom Orba in Udenu council area and Umuonu in Igbo-Eze North local council area.