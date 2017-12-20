Enugu govt recruits 700 teachers

The Enugu State Government has approved the immediate recruitment of additional 700 teachers under the Enugu State Universal Basic Education (ENSUBEB) Scheme.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council Meeting.

Eze said that 42 primary school teachers under the employ of ENSUBEB lost their lives in active service during the outgoing year.

The commissioner, who did not state the cause of the deaths, also disclosed that 797 others would retire by Dec. 31.

He explained that the development had created a vacuum which needed to be filled.

Eze recalled that 1,320 teachers were employed in 2016, adding that after the forthcoming employment, there would be a redistribution of teachers across the state to ensure equity.

He said that part of the challenges faced in the sector was the unwillingness of some teachers to work in the rural areas, adding that such had been taking care of.

Eze said that the council also approved the request by the Science, Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB) for an extension of time for the continuation of physical payments of teachers’ salaries.

He said that the measure would help the board to fully authenticate the workforce and consolidate on savings through unclaimed cheques which were being returned to the government treasury.

The commissioner said that this followed the exposure of unverified retired and dead staff members that were hitherto accommodated in the payroll.

Eze said that the verification had checked incidences of truancy by teachers.

According to him, in addition to confirmation of actual staff strength, the measure has made it possible to deliver efficient service through effective monitoring and control.

“The council also approved N37.2m for the purchase of instructional materials such as desktop computers, laptops, marker boards and chalks for primary schools in the 17 local councils,” Eze said.