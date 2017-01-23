LATEST NEWS
Enugu govt to construct Ebonyi River bridge

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu

The  Enugu State government has approved the revalidation and approval
for the  release of the sum of N226, 684, 216. 59 for the construction of Ebonyi River bridge along Ugwuogo-Nike-Ikem  road.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele, who disclosed this to journalists  after the state’s executive council meeting explained that the aim of the project to be implemented by Amitec Construction and Development Company Ltd is to further improve access into one of the major food producing hubs in Enugu State and also
enhance the people’s living standard.

Dr. Udeuhele noted that the Council equally approved the reconstruction  of  the  Holy Ghost Cathedral-Mgbemena Link Road in the state capital. According to him, the project on completion, will reduce traffic  congestion  at the Ogbete  Main  Market  as  well as ease access into  the  Holy Ghost Cathedral and  the  market.

The Council approved as well, the Enugu  State Traders  Empowerment Scheme conceived to boost the income of traders in the state via a monthly raffle draw.

The  scheme is open to all duly registered traders in the 37 market associations in the state, he said.

Also approved was a draft  bill  which seeks to engender reform in Enugu State’s health sector.

The commissioner pointed out that the
bill will be forwarded to the House  of Assembly for the necessary legislative action, noting that “when  passed into  law, it will help codify and harmonise the  various legislations which deal with
health-related matters in  the state”.

Udeuhele  further  disclosed  that  the  Council has approved the reconstitution of the  Enugu State Cultural Troupe as an expedient measure to address the troupe’s abysmal performances recently.

