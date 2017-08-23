Enugu LG polls: Agbo emerges PDP consensus candidate for Igbo Etiti council

Hon. Malachy Agbo has emerged the consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Chairmanship position for Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State in the November 4th local government elections.

Agbo who is the current Transaction Chairman of the council emerged at Igbo Etiti PDP stake holders meeting held at Gold Valley Hotel, Enugu.

His emergence followed a “yes” voice-vote, after a motion moved by Hon. Tony Igwe, the immediate past Chairman of the party in the local government, that was seconded by Hon. Oke Nwoke, the immediate past member Enugu State House of Assembly representing Igbo Etiti West Constituency, to that effect.

In her opening remarks, the local government PDP Chairman, Bar. Mrs. Nkechi Ugwuoju, said that the local government party Executives narrowed their choice on Agbo based on his sterling performance as the Transition Chairman of the council.

She said, “The workers of the local government testified that Agbo has performed creditably well and should return to continue with the good works he has been doing”.

She also said that feedbacks from other citizens of Igbo Etiti point to the fact that Agbo deserved to continue in office, to build on the peace, stability and equitable development he had engendered among the communities in the area.

In the same vein, the former Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Dr. Okwesileze Nwodo, thanked the party for passing a vote of confidence on Agbo because of the good job he has done in the council. Continuing, Nwodo observed that having been scored tops, as one of the best performing Transition Chairmen in the state, Agbo’s resourcefulness should continue to be tapped for good, in serving our people.

On her part, the member representing Igbo Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency, at the House of Representatives, Hon. Princess Stella Ngwu, said, “Igbo Etiti has remained peaceful since Agbo came in as the Transition Chairman due his humility, respect and commitment to the welfare of workers and well-being of our people. Therefore, it is only natural he is returned to sustain the good works”.

Among the stakeholders at the event were the former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi, House of Assembly members, members of Enugu State Exco from the Igbo-Etiti, former commissioners, former House of Assembly members, party stalwarts and members of the public.