Enugu PDP hails Ugwuanyi, others on successful ward meeting

Following the successful outcome of the last Saturday meeting of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all the 260 electoral wards in Enugu State, which witnessed a large turnout of our party leaders and members, including the state leader of the party and the Governor of the state, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; the Deputy President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu; the Deputy Governor of the State, Her Excellency, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; Senator Gil Emeka Nnaji, Senator Chukwuka Utazi; 8 Members of the Federal House of Representatives; the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and other 23 members of the House; 17 Council Chairmen; Members of the Board of Trustees; Elder Statesmen; State, Zonal and National officials of the party; members of the State Executive Council (EXCO); other political appointees and major stakeholders, among others, the state leadership of the party wishes to state as follows:

That the party is delighted at the enthusiasm and huge turnout of our esteemed party leaders and members at the ward meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State held during the weekend to rejuvenate the organs of the party in all the electoral wards and reposition them for the developmental challenges ahead. That the said ward meeting witnessed the defection of a large number of politicians from various political parties into the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and also galvanized the consciousness of our members towards the promotion of good governance being entrenched in the state by the PDP-led government in Enugu State. The party expresses gratitude to all those who joined its fold during the last ward meeting and reassures them of a level playing ground and active involvement in the scheme of things. That at the said ward meeting, members of the party in the state unanimously applauded the state government for delivering on its campaign promises to the people in the face of the daunting economic challenges in the country, through the administration’s giant strides in good governance, massive infrastructural development, peace initiatives, all inclusive leadership, prompt payment of workers’ salaries and firm commitment to the progress of the party. We, therefore, use this opportunity to continue to thank the people of Enugu State for giving us their mandate, bearing in mind that all elected office holders in the State are Members of the strong, united and formidable PDP family and we will continue to provide good governance in line with our manifesto and noble vision of impacting positively on the lives of the people of the State – the true heroes of democracy.

PDP in Enugu State will continue to grow from strength to strength.

Signed:

Hon. Augustine Nnamani

Chairman, PDP, Enugu State

