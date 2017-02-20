Enugu Rangers face Zamalek in CAF Champions League

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: The Citizen in Sport February 20, 2017 0


Enugu Rangers

Enugu Rangers have been handed a tough opponent in the last 32 of the CAF Champions League.
The draw which was concluded after saidn George of Ethiopia qualified on Monday also saw Nigeria’s other team in the tournament Rivers United draw Al Merrikh of Sudan.

See full draw below:

USM Alger (ALG) v Kadiogo (BUR)

Rivers Utd (NGR) v Al Merrikh (SUD)

Etoile Sahel (TUN) v AS Tanda (CIV)

Esperance (TUN) v Horoya (GUI)

Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v FUS Rabat (MAR)

Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA, holders) v KCCA (UGA)

Wydad Casablanca (MAR) v Mounana (GAB)

Young Africans (TAN) v ZANACO (ZAM)

Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) v Stade Malien (MLI)

Zamalek (EGY) v Enugu Rangers (NGR)

Ports Authority (GAM) v V Club (COD)

Coton Sport (CMR) v CNaPS Sport (MAD)

Al Ahly (EGY) v Wits (RSA)

TP Mazembe (COD) v CAPS Utd (ZIM)

AC Leopards (CGO) v St George (ETH)

Al Hilal (SUD) v Port Louis (MRI)

First legs: March 10-12, second: March 17-19

Note: Winners qualify for group phase and losers drop to CAF Confederation Cup

