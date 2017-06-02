Enugu, South African Group partner to revive coal industry

South African investors, Simang Group, working along with the Enugu

State government and the Federal Government of Nigeria have begun

moves to revive the coal industry in Enugu.

The investors who visited Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Government

House, Enugu, yesterday hinted that the principal objective of the

investment drive was to use coal to generate electricity and then spin

a chain of allied business activities for the benefit of the people of

the South East and Nigeria as a whole.

An elated Governor Ugwuanyi who played host to the investors led by

Dr. Odilim Enwegbara of the Pan Africa Group and Stephen Paddy,

chairman of the Simang Group, stated that “we have always been hopeful

that coal will once again play a major role in the economic

development of the country.

“Our opportunity to actualize the dream has come. This meeting offers

Enugu State government the opportunity to establish a relationship

with the Simang Group”, said the governor.

Stating that the move to revitalize the Enugu coal industry was in

line with the current power sector reforms initiated by President

Buhari, the governor further explained that though Enugu is known as

the Coal City State, “we believe it is the time now for Enugu to

become a Coal City State again in truth.

“It would generate employment for our people. It will enhance the

growing profile of Enugu state”, Governor Ugwuanyi also said, hoping

that the new move would help “generate alternative and more vital

sources of power generation in the country”.

Speaking on the occasion, the director-general of Voice of Nigeria

(VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu, who actually corroborated the governor,

explained that he was there “to deliver the message that President

Muhammad Buhari gave on January 10, 2016 that we are going to revive

coal in Enugu.

“It commences today because he delegated his minister, Dr. Fayemi to

examine all the contracting firms showing interest in the offer but

from all surveys, the federal government of Nigeria says that Simang

Group should be given the chance.

“It should be noted that we are very committed to developing Enugu

state and we encourage Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration to partner

with Simang and we know you have the capacity to cooperate with them

in this instance”, said Chief Okechukwu.

On their own part, the investors pointed out that their intervention

would certainly change the narrative of electric power generation in

Nigeria, especially in the South East part of the country.

The chairman of the Simang Group, Mr. Paddy, said while addressing the

governor that “from the South African perspective, I am interested to

make sure that I facilitate trade and investment , when there is need

for Nigerians to to use their natural resources to curtail the

challenges that the country is facing to make sure that the economic

development within the country is achieved.

“We are here to give them all them all the support that is required

with the normal support we have from the federal government of

Nigeria.

“South African Simang is here to make sure that we give Nigeriams all

the support that is required from us, and we have received all the

support from the federal government here, as we have been meeting with

the minister for Solid Minerals”, he explained.

Also speaking, Enwegbara stated that as investors, they clearly

understood the challenges and are determined to commence operation as

soon as possible. “We can convey the little resource into the much

needed electricity,” he said.