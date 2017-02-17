LATEST NEWS
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (left), with the High Commissioner of Australia to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Lehmann, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday - Court dissolves 25 years' marriage over infidelity, HIV positive wife - Police confirms one death in Borno suicide attacks - BREAKING: Luxury bus plunges into Lagos lagoon - FIFA wants multiple World Cup hosts - NCC to tighten noose on communications fraud - Presidency seeks exchange rate review as Naira crashes to 516/$ ...approves $250m for Sovereign Wealth Fund from Excess Crude Account - Paris Club refund: We’re waiting for EFCC probe on bailout funds – Governors - Court orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s $153m to Nigeria - National debt profile hits N17.3tr - DMO

