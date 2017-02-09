Enugu Teaching Hospital gets additional 344 medical personnel

LATEST NEWS


Posted by: The Citizen in Latest News February 9, 2017 0


University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) in Enugu State

The Enugu State Executive Council has approved the recruitment of 344 medical personnel into various departments of ESUT Teaching Hospital Park Lane, Enugu.

The state commissioner for information, Dr. Godwin Udeuhele, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held at  the Government House, Enugu.

Dr. Udeuhele explained that the employment includes consultants in various fields and comprise resident doctors, nurses and other staff with total monthly wage of N34,361,903.

He  noted  that  the  decision on the employment was made after an assessment of the teaching hospital’s needs, adding that it was also necessitated by the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration’s goal of improving the hospital’s capacity to deliver better healthcare to the people and further based on the recommendations of both the National Postgraduate Medical  College and the West  African  College of Physicians.

The Council has also approved the sum of N100m for the Institute of Management and  Technology (IMT), Enugu, to help the institution meet its obligation for accreditation   of some of its programmes by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Another outcome of the meeting was the approval of the draft bill for a law to amend the School Transfer Law Cap 141, Revised Law of Enugu State 2004, which the Council subsequently authorised to be sent to the Enugu State House of Assembly  for the necessary legislative  action.

The  commissioner informed  the  press  that   the  council also approved the proposal  for an online version of Daily Star (Enugu State-owned newspaper) and the immediate appointment of a renowned editor-in-chief who would oversee the online operation and assist with the newspaper’s print edition.

Furthermore,  the  Council gave approval for  the  Ministries  of   Local  Government Matters, Finance  and  Economic   Planning, as well as the state’s ALGON chapter and  other relevant  stakeholders  to work  out  plans  towards the  immediate  procurement   of  software  and  other  facilities  for  the   implementation  of  Internal   Public  Sector  Accounting  Standard IPSAN [IPSAN]. This, he said, is in accordance with international  best   practices.

Equally approved  was the  re-constitution of  the  Enugu  State   Children’s  Parliament  with   Miss  Oragwa  Nkem  as  the  speaker.

“This  was  not  possible before  this administration. The  essence  is  to  enhance   child  survival, development, protection as well as  participation,” the commissioner said, noting that the re-constitution was done via  a democratic process on January 6, this year.

