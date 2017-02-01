Enugu: We’ve judiciously utilized our bailout fund, says Ugwuanyi

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has stated that the N4.207billion bailout fund his administration received for the purposes of liquidating the outstanding pensions and subvention to parastatals, agencies and departments has been judiciously utilized by the state government.

Gov. Ugwuanyi stated this during a courtesy visit by members of the Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration led by its Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Gumel, to the Government House, Enugu.

The Committee was in Enugu on an oversight function on the utilization of bailout funds released to states by the federal government.

Speaking at the event, the governor disclosed that the function was a very important assignment that promotes the enthronement of accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

He revealed that the state “applied for bailout funds from the Federal Government totaling N40.9 billion”, adding that “out of this sum however, we received only N4.207billion to be used for the liquidation of outstanding pensions and subvention to parastatals, agencies and departments”.

“Distinguished Senators, I am happy to announce that we successfully utilized the funds for the stated purposes, as you would confirm from the records (to be) made available to you by the State Ministry of Finance.

“You will also be furnished with the details of how we applied other funds released to the State by the Federal Government within the life of this administration,” Governor Ugwuanyi explained.

The governor who commended “the bold and timely initiative” of the federal government to provide states with bailout funds for use in addressing critical issues of development, also used the opportunity to further appeal for the refund of over N22 billion the state government has spent on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some federal roads in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi however, urged the Committee to help make a case for the release of more resources to states to enable them address their peculiar challenges adequately.

Earlier, Senator Gumel thanked the governor for receiving them and applauded his administration’s giant strides in the state especially in the areas of good governance, infrastructural development and payment of workers’ salaries.

He explained that the visit was in furtherance of their legislative oversight duties to ensure transparency and accountability.