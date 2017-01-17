Enugu Workers commend Gov. Ugwuanyi for exemplary leadership …as govt releases list of 1000 newly-engaged teachers

Workers in Enugu State yesterday expressed delight at the humane

manner in which Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been relating with them,

describing it as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

The workers who spoke through the state chairman of the Trade Union

Congress (TUC), Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe, during their

“Opening of the Year Prayer Rally” at the state secretariat, Enugu, said that they were “humbled by the humane and unassuming nature of the governor” in discharging his duties.

They added that Gov. Ugwuanyi had always called for dialogue to explain things the way they are, whenever there is an issue, stressing that such inclination is what makes him unique as a leader.

This commendation for the governor came as Enugu State Universal Basic

Education Board(ENSUBEB), has released the list of 1000 newly engaged

teachers out of the proposed 2000 billed for recruitment into the primary schools in the state.

Chairman of ENSUBEB, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, explained that another list

containing the names of a second batch of 1000 successful candidates

who had undergone series of screening exercises would soon be released.

Appreciating the governor’s presence at the prayer session, Comrade Igbokwe also thanked him for his commitment to the workers’ welfare in the state, especially with regard to the prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

He also commended the governor for the release of the list of newly-employed teachers, saying it was a most appropriate step taken to

tackle the basic problem of education by starting at the primary school level, especially in these austere times.

In his remark during the prayer rally, Governor Ugwuanyi commended the

organized labour and workers of the state, for their wisdom in initiating and sustaining the inspiring and highly uplifting programme, adding that “without God we can do nothing.

“We are also grateful for the prayers, support and solidarity that you have continued to extend to us since the inception of this administration”, he stated.

The governor expressed gratitude to the workers for the prayers, support and solidarity that they have continued to extend to his administration since its inception, assuring that their welfare will remain a priority for the government.

While urging the workers and the people of the state to remain steadfast in their faith in God and unrelenting in their prayers for the progress of the state, the governor assured that his

administration will continue to strive to record successes in its efforts to reposition the state.

On the propriety of the prayer rally, the governor stated that “Prayer is, indeed, the key to all things that are good. It is certainly the key to our survival in these very turbulent and challenging times.

“For all these, we will continue to give glory, praise and adoration to the Almighty God,” Ugwuanyi said.