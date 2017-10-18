Enyeama close to return after long injury lay-off

Nigeria goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has given a big hint that he is close to full fitness after a long, injury-enforced lay-off, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 35-year-old Enyeama has not been in action since getting injured while playing for Lille in April, and he has been undergoing intense rehabilitation.

The former Enyimba goalkeeper underwent surgery on his knee in May and it has been a long, hard road back to fitness.

However, a post on social media on Tuesday suggests that the injury nightmare could soon be over.

“And after 6months.1st group training.thanks be to God.and everyone who worked tirelessly for me to get here,” Enyeama, Nigeria’s most capped player with 101 international appearances, tweeted.

He also posted a 52-second video of himself at training, facing shots and doing short runs on the pitch.

Enyeama has achieved legendary status in Nigeria not just for his record number of caps, but also for his ability as a goalkeeper.

He is indeed regarded as one of the country’s best ever goalkeepers and he was the leader on the pitch as the Super Eagles won their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 19 years in 2013.

Enyeama also represented Nigeria at three World Cups, his first in 2002 in Korea/Japan, South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014.

Enyeama retired from the national team in 2015 after falling out with then Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh but there is a possibility of his return as current Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is a huge admirer.

On the club front, Enyeama might have to look for a new club as Lille manager Marcelo Bielsa surprisingly made it clear upon his arrival in the summer that the Nigerian and several other players were not in his plans. – Complete Sports.