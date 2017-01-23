LATEST NEWS
NCC boss to deliver UNN 46th Convocation Lecture - Ex-Senate President, Nnamani, joins APC - Lagos implements executive order on child protection - Enugu govt launches N60m traders’ empowerment scheme - AFCON 2017: Host Gabon exit tournament, Burkina Faso, Cameroon progress - Gambia: No immunity deal for Jammeh – African leaders - A new subsidy regime? – The Nation - Insurgency: Govt must win the peace – New Telegraph - Lessons from Trump’s Inauguration – Daily Trust - Tambuwal warns fuel hoarders in Sokoto

Ex-Senate President, Nnamani, joins APC

Posted by: The Citizen in Latest News January 23, 2017 0


Ken Nnamani

A former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, on Sunday formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nnamani was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Senate President, who is currently the head of the Electoral Reform Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, registered as a member of the APC at his country home in Amechi-Uwani, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Nnamani’s registration was witnessed by some leaders of the party in the zone, including the Vice Chairman, APC South-East, Chief Emma Eneukwu; Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu; Chairman, Enugu State chapter of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye; and the chairman of the registration committee, Rev. Tony Ibeabuchi.

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.