Factional APGA holds convention at Owerri, sacks Oye, others, ratifies Agbaso, Musa as National Chairman, Secretary

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is the news again as members loyal to the factional Chairman of the party, Chief Martin Agbaso, yesterday ratified his nomination as the substantive National Chairman, as well as the nomination of Alhaji A.D. Musa as the party’s National Secretary at a Special National Convention held at the Today’s Woman Centre in Owerri, Imo State.

Others whose nominations into the National Working Committee were ratified included Chief Jerry Obasi as deputy national chairman (South), Chief Ike Nkolagu as the national vice chairman (South East), Amb. Prince Adesina as the national vice chairman (South West), National legal Adviser, Barr. Steve Ahaneku and others.

The party allegedly sacked the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Victor Ike Oye, the former National Secretary of the party, Mr. Labaran Maku, former deputy national chairman (North), Alhaji Adamu, and his counter for the (South), Engr. Uchenna Okogbue and other former members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from the party for alleged various gross misconduct.

The Special national convention which witnessed accreditation of delegates from across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, also adopted the National Executive Council (NEC) report and the ratification of the report of the disciplinary committee which was set up to look into the alleged gross misconduct of the former NWC members.

It also adopted reports of the Constitution Review Committee/Motions for the amendment of the party’s Constitution.

In his address at the convention, the National chairman of the party, Chief Martin Agbaso assured the members and Nigerians of making APGA a national party that would be able to win elections in all the states of the federation, adding that at meantime, they would work hard to retain the governorship of Anambra come November 18, 2017.

He also assured that APGA would win the remaining governorship of the South East by 2019.

“I will bring change that will make everybody be envious of the party. I am not running for any position in the state (Imo) again, my job now is to see that all our candidates for various positions in future elections are delivered. There is no reason why APGA cannot control the South east.

“On November 8, APGA is winning Anambra State. In 2019, all the South East states will be delivered to APGA. The same goes to Plateau and Bauchi states, while Lagos state will have it tough as APGA is determined to win there”, he said.

According to Agbaso, the story of today is the story of hope, of integrity, as it was the decision of the founding fathers of the party to ensure that Nigerians enjoyed the best things of life. He urged Nigerians to look towards the way of APGA as it remains the best option to lift the country to greater level.

He pointed out that the new leadership of the party would take the message of hope to the nooks and crannies of the country, so that people would release that “APGA is for all and for the betterment of all Nigerians”.