Fayose hails Osinbajo on CJN, hosts South-West governors Monday

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has hailed the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for sending the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Osinbajo is the Acting President since President Muhammadu Buhari travelled for medical vacation.

Fayose said the action of the Acting President had saved the judiciary in particular and Nigeria in general from unnecessary tension.

The governor, who said Nigeria would only be great if institutions were allowed to operate without interference, added that, “It is better to build strong institutions that will run on their own than to rely on strong leaders.

“Look at what is happening in the United States, judgment was delivered and no one waited for President Donald Trump to speak before obeying the judgment. That is how things should run in a normal clime.”

Fayose, according to a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, opined that if Buhari had listened to wise counsel, things would not have degenerated to this sordid extent.

“On this one, Prof. Osinbajo has shown that he listens, unlike President Muhammadu Buhari that has ruled the country like a military dictator. I salute the Acting President.”

Meanwhile, Fayose will on Monday play host to the governors in the South-West geopolitical zone in Ado-Ekiti in continuation of their regular meetings aimed at ensuring regional integration.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday said the meeting would be in furtherance of the resolve of the governors of the six states of the South-West to meet on a regular basis.

The statement said the meeting would “continue to pursue a unified framework for tackling the development challenges of the region.

“At their last meeting hosted by the Oyo State Government in Ibadan on 21 November, 2016, it was resolved that the next meeting of the forum should be hosted by the Ekiti State Government.

“This meeting is expected to take some critical decisions in respect of the mission of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, for which all the state governments have declared their commitment.

“Governors from Ekiti, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos are to attend the meeting,” the statement said.