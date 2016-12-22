FBN Capital wins investment banking award

FBN Capital Limited, the Investment Banking and Asset Management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has received the ‘Best Local Investment Bank in Nigeria’ as well as ‘Best Asset Manager in Nigeria’ awards at the ninth EMEA Finance African Banking Awards, 2016.

At the event in London, the Publisher & CEO, EMEA Finance, Christopher Moore, presented the awards to Deputy Director and Head, Advisory & Capital Markets, Afolabi Olorode and Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Lolade Sasore, who represented FBN Capital.

Despite the tightening headwinds in the financial services sector and across other sectors of the nation’s economy, the firm ended the year on this outstanding note for innovative transactions closed and service delivered.

In 2016, FBN Capital executed the largest Commercial Paper to be established by a Nigerian corporation, with the Nigerian Breweries Plc. Commercial Paper (CP) Issuances (Series 5, 6, 7), a transaction worth N12.23 billion, which recorded impressive subscription from investors.

In the UACN Property Development Company Plc Commercial Paper Issuance (Series 1) of N16.79 billion, the company was a Joint Lead Arranger involved in structuring the notes, advising on appropriate transaction structure, timing and pricing; guidance on investor appetite and distribution of the Notes to investors.