Fed Govt appoints Judicial Commission on human rights abuses by military

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has appointed a 7-man Judicial Commission, headed by a Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Biobele A. Georgewill, to review compliance of the Armed Forces with human rights obligations and rules of engagement, especially in local conflict and insurgency situations.

This was contained in a ate Friday statement issued by the government and signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi.

“By its terms of reference, the Commission is empowered to review extant rules of engagement applicable in the Armed Forces of Nigeria and extent of compliance thereto.

“It is also empowered to investigate alleged acts of violation of international humanitarian and human rights law under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Geneva Conventions Act, African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act and other relevant laws by Nigerian security agencies”, the statement added.

The Commission also has a mandate to investigate factors that might be militating against a speedy resolution to local conflicts and insurgencies and advise on means of preventing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in conflict situations.

The Judicial Commission has Justice Biobele A. Georgewill as chairman. Members include Major-General Patrick Akem, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, Mrs. Hauwa Ibrahim, Mr. Jibrin Ibrahim, Mrs. Ifeoma Nwakama and a representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The Commission is expected to commence work immediately and submit its report within 90 days.