Fed Govt clears hindrance on visa-on-arrival for investors

The Federal Government has intensified its visa-on-arrival policy at the airports in order to encourage investors to invest in Nigeria.

This was revealed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

Enelamah said though the policy had been in place for a long time, the implementation had been faced with challenges.

The Minister said the challenges had been solved by the Presidential Committee on Ease of Doing Business and at the moment Nigeria is open to investors from all countries as visas can now be issued at arrival.

He said efforts had also been put in place to ensure that visa applications are processed and granted within 48 hours as part of measures put in place to ensure free movement of investors in and out of Nigeria.

He said government was moving towards a zero-based economy where its many source of foreign exchange would not be oil.

He said the recent ratification of Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is one of the best things that had had happened to Nigeria as it would open up the international market for the country.