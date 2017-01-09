Federal High Court redeploys Justices Liman, Abang, 9 others

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, has redeployed 11 judges in different divisions of the court.

￼Two prominent judges of the court, Justice Mohammed Liman of Port Harcourt Division and Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja Division, are affected by the posting.

The Chief Judge, in a circular dated December 21, 2016 and addressed to “All Judges of Federal High Court,” redeployed Justice Liman from Port Harcourt to Enugu Division, and Justice Abang redeployed from Abuja to Asaba Division, Delta State.

The circular obtained from a lawyer close to the Chief Judge’s office directed the affected judges to resume at their new stations by January 30.

The Chief Judge gave “the recent developments in the court” as the reason for the posting.

Details of the said “recent developments” were not stated in the circular.

According to the circular, the posting would not affect the criminal cases the affected judges are currently handling.

It read in part, “In view of the fact some divisions are currently short of judges following the recent developments in the court, it has become necessary to take urgent steps to fill in existing vacancies.

“Affected judges are expected to resume in their new divisions by January 30, 2017.

“The judges shall continue with the hearing of criminal cases currently before them, as well as at least two witnesses have testified.”

Others affected include Justice S. Saidu (moved from Lagos to Port Harcourt); Justice A.O. Faji (from Asaba to Lagos); Justice R. M. Aikawa (from Sokoto to Lagos); Justice B.O. Quadri (from Port Harcourt to Abuja); and Justice Mallong Hoommuk (from Port Harcourt to Lafia).

Others are, Justice K.K. Dagat (from Lagos to Kano); Justice Saleh Idrissa (Kano to Sokoto); Justice H.I.O. Oshomah (from Lafia to Port Harcourt) and Justice J.K. Omotosho) from Kano to Port Harcourt.