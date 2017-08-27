FG bans fetish display at cultural festivals

The Federal Government has said there is no room for any fetish cultural activities at the 2017 African Arts and Craft (AFAC) Expo holding in Abuja from Monday.

It also said this would apply to every other cultural festival that it is involved in.

As part of arrangements for the event, the Federal Government disclosed that 42 mobile toilets; including two with executive fittings have been provided for participants and visitors, adding that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was also on ground in case of any form of emergency.

Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, who made the disclosure in Abuja, while conducting newsmen on inspection of facilities at the Arts and Craft village, venue of the event, said government was committed to harnessing the potentials of the sector. “You don’t call me for a programme and you say we must do libation before we start. I will walk out. Our culture is our pride; we should not turn it to something else,” he stated.

He described the nation’s culture as decent, friendly, peaceful, hospitable, and accommodating, while maintaining that people were however, entitled to their beliefs; including the traditional religion. The 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory in addition to 25 African countries are expected to feature at the three- week event.