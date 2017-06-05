FG condemns London terror attacks

The Federal Government on Sunday condemned the deadly terrorist attacks on Central London Bridge and the Borough market in “the strongest terms” and voiced its deep condolence to the relatives and victims of the attack.

Seven people died in the attack in central London on Saturday night and 48 were injured.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement, said: “the government and people of Nigeria stand with the government and people of Great Britain in the face of continued terrorist attacks on innocent victims.

“Our thoughts, sympathy and prayers are with those affected in these latest multiple terrorist attacks and their families.”

The assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed on London Bridge on Saturday night before stabbing revellers on nearby streets.

Police said armed officers shot dead all three attackers within minutes of receiving reports of the terrorist attack unfolding in central London.

The three men were wearing suicide bomb vests that were later confirmed to be fakes.

Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan police commissioner, said on Sunday morning the incident was under control. “We believe there were three attackers and we believe they are dead,” she said

Police also confirmed the arrest of 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there.