FG delays signing of 2017 Budget …no date yet, says presidency

The Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, has said no date has been fixed for the signing of the 2017 budget by the acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Enang, in an electronic mail to our correspondent on Wednesday, in Abuja, said consultations were still being held on the budget.

He stated, “Further to several enquiries regarding action on the 2017 Appropriation Bill by the executive, please, be informed that assent to same has not yet been scheduled as consultations and engagements are ongoing.”

Some online media had earlier on Wednesday reported that Osinbajo would sign the 2017 appropriation bill into law on Thursday.

The reports quoted Enang as officially informing the leadership of the National Assembly on Wednesday of the imminent signing of the Appropriation Bill.

The budget was passed by the National Assembly on May 11. On May 19, it was delivered to acting President Osinbajo by Enang.

There was controversy over who would sign the budget but the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the acting President, Laolu Akande, said his principal would sign the budget.