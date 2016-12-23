LATEST NEWS
FG disclaims ambassadors' deployment - Biafra: Release Nnamdi Kanu now - Ekweremadu tells Buhari - Pres. Buhari asks states to pay salaries from debt refund - Presidency releases Chibok schoolgirls to parents for Yuletide - GTBank rewards customer with Porsche car - BoI, MAN, others collaborate on SMEs development - Gov. Ugwuanyi, a populist leader - Sultan of Sokoto - Gombe: Dankwambo presents N85.6bn budget for 2017 - Nigeria: A graveyard for pensioners - FIFA rankings: Super Eagles on Africa top ten list

FG disclaims ambassadors’ deployment

Posted by: The Citizen in Governance, Headlines December 23, 2016 0


foreign-affairs-minister-geoffery-onyema

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has refuted claims it deployed 47 career ambassadors-designate to various countries.

It said a circulating deployment list of the ambassadors did not come from the ministry.

The publication also did not attribute the story to any government source.

Ambassadors cannot be deployed until prospective countries of posting give consent.

“Members of the diplomatic community and the general public are therefore advised to disregard any news on the purported deployment of the 47 career ambassadors-designate,’’ said Sola Enikanolaiye, permanent secretary of the foreign affairs ministry.

The designates ended four days of induction today to acquaint them with the Buhari administration’s foreign policy agenda and priorities.

Copyright © 2016 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.