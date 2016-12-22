LATEST NEWS
FG disclaims ambassadors’ deployment

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has refuted claims it deployed 47 career ambassadors-designate to various countries.

It said a circulating deployment list of the ambassadors did not come from the ministry.

The publication also did not attribute the story to any government source.

Ambassadors cannot be deployed until prospective countries of posting give consent.

“Members of the diplomatic community and the general public are therefore advised to disregard any news on the purported deployment of the 47 career ambassadors-designate,’’ said Sola Enikanolaiye, permanent secretary of the foreign affairs ministry.

The designates ended four days of induction today to acquaint them with the Buhari administration’s foreign policy agenda and priorities.

 

