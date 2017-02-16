FG launches mobile app for whistle-blowers

The Nigerian Government through the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has launched a mobile application to aid whistle blowers give the government and concerned agencies tips regarding corrupt practices.

The mobile application named ‘Wahala Dey’ is part of the movement by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration against corruption.

While unveiling the application in Abuja, the ICPC Chairman, Ekpo Nta stated that the app is available on android, blackberry and windows mobile platforms and can be downloaded at no cost attached.

The commission’s chairman while addressing newsmen before the launch said: “Corruption is a global and cross boarder problem that has far-reaching consequences on nations and societies. Nigeria is not an exception. As we grapple with the challenges of reducing corruption in the polity, we must recognize that this criminal activity thrives on opportunity to commit the act.”

Nta further added that the Wahala Dey app is in line with the move by the present administration to employ all possible means in fighting corruption in the country.

He maintained: “We champion the provision of technological solutions to corruption, one of which is the recently launched e-portal pssp.gov.ng for greater transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s ports sector.” – Herald.