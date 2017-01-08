FG to introduce new reward system for civil servants

The Head of Service in Nigeria, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, on Saturday, said the Federal Government would introduce a new reward system for civil servants to encourage innovations.

The new reward system which she referred to as “Entrepreneurship Development and Commercial Orientation Strategy” will help to grow government’s revenue.

She says when implemented, the strategy will encourage civil servants to put in their best in service.

Promotion of staff in the civil service is determined mainly by one’s academic qualifications and the number of years one has put in the service.

This is, however, about to change, as the Head of Service to the Federation explained that the Federal Government’s plan to introduce a new reward system that would promote innovation in the civil service.

Apart from the rewards, the Head of Service said the new strategy would also encourage civil servants to put in their best when implemented.

There are over 90,000 federal civil servants in Nigeria, obviously a huge workforce for the government to drive its policies and grow the economy.