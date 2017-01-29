Fidelity Bank appoints Aigbe as Divisional Head, Brand & Communications

Fidelity Bank Plc has appointed Mr. Charles Aigbe as Divisional Head, Brand and Communications.

Following Fidelity Bank’s recent rebranding and positioning for its next growth phase, the appointment of Charles, according to the Fidelity Bank CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo is part of concerted efforts to realign the communications function of the bank to the strategic vision of being number 1 in select markets.

“We welcome him to the Fidelity Bank family. We will work together, leveraging on our combined experiences to actualize all our growth initiatives and grow the Fidelity brand,” said Okonkwo.

A vastly experienced professional, Charles was Divisional Head, Marketing and Corporate Relations at Pan-African financial services group, United Bank for Africa (UBA) prior to joining Fidelity Bank.

He started his career in the investment-banking end of the Nigerian financial industry, with defunct Kapital Merchant Bank before moving into broadcasting when he joined DBN Television in the mid-’90s.

He left as News Controller/Business Editor in late 2001 to take up an appointment with UBA in January 2002.

Through hard work, determination and continuous pursuit of excellence, Charles soon established himself as a go-getter and team player at UBA, rising to head the overall communications and CSR functions in the entire Group.

With a career spanning over two decades in financial Services, media, brand management, public relations and communications, Charles was called into the leadership of the association of communications managers in the industry in 2015 when he was elected as 1ST Vice President of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB).

Charles Aigbe is an alumnus of the University of Jos, where he studied Economics.

He is a chartered stockbroker and member of the Nigerian Institute of Marketing (NIM). He is widely travelled and has attended training both locally and internationally.