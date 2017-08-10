Fidelity Bank empowers unregistered small business owners

Fidelity Bank Plc has held a four-day empowerment workshop for unregistered small business owners in Onitsha, Anambra State.

A statement from the bank, said the workshop themed, “Gaining Financial Freedom through Profitable Small Businesses”, was organised to create awareness on entrepreneurship and provide unregistered businesses with useful financing tips which will spur business growth.

The initiative which is in consonance with Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial inclusion strategy, seeks to increase the penetration of financial services amongst the vast majority of Nigerians, particularly the unbanked and under-banked.

Speaking at the workshop, the bank’s Head, Retail Current Account, Isaac Akhere, advised participants on strategies to maintain long-term profitability and sustainability in their various businesses.

Akhere pointed out that the bank provided round-the-clock advisory services for businesses to help them maintain and sustain a successful venture. Following the lecture, loyal holders of Fidelity Small Business Account (FSBA) Individual account category were rewarded with various prizes for their loyalty.