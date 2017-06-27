Finance Minister, Adeosun denies insulting Igbos

June 27, 2017 0

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has denied ever insulting the Igbo people as reflected in a tweet.

She said in twitter handle that there is a “fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it.

“It’s nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing. Thank you.’’

Also in her Facebook account, she said: “It has come to my attention that there’s a fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it.

“It’s nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing.

“Every part of Nigeria is important to our financial system and our Economy, and as a Government we will support ALL to achieve their full potential.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

IBB backs state police, more power for states

Former military president Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) yesterday joined the league of Nigerians calling for the restructuring of the polity to give states more power ...