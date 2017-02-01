LATEST NEWS
Fire guts Lagos Balogun market - 2019: Enugu PDP moves to strengthen party organs, receives new members - Ekiti secondary school soccer championship enters group stages - 28th Enugu International Trade Fair kicks off March 31 - Campaign of calumny against ex-Delta State governor senseless - HURIWA - Pres. Buhari speaks from London - Suicide bomber, JTF operative die in Borno foiled mosque bombing - FRSC begins speed limiter enforcement today - Boko Haram plans to launch media war on Nigeria – Lai Mohammed - Again, FG seeks secret trial for Dasuki

Fire guts Lagos Balogun market

Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines February 1, 2017 0


fire

Popular Lagos traditional fabric market, Balogun Market, has, Wednesday, gone in flames.

The market in Lagos Island which is popular with trading in Ankara cloths caught fire early Wednesday morning after the traders at the market resumed for their daily trading.

Although the fire-fighters have arrived the scene and are currently putting the fire out, no casualties has been recorded.

Meanwhile, the real cause of the fire is still not very clear but an eye-witness account has it that a generator exploded shortly before the market got engulfed by the inferno. –

Details soon…

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.