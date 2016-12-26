fire-guts-nigerian-breweries-factory-in-lagos

An early morning fire Sunday gutted the building belonging to Nigerian Breweries located at the Costain area of Iganmu, Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said they responded to the distress call immediately information filtered down to them.

According to the investigation carried out by the Agency’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) at the incident scene, the cause of the inferno could not be ascertained as at press time.

This is because the fire engulfed the pallet section of the brewery burning several numbers of pallets and crates.

The inferno was however curtailed by the combined effort of the agency’s ERT and the fire service team from the Lagos Fire Services, Julius Berger and the Nigerian Red Cross.

The prompt intervention of emergency responders helped to salvage nearby warehouses which are located opposite the fence and other buildings around the complex.

LASEMA General Manager, Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, who also confirmed this said no casualty was recorded in the incident but large numbers of goods were destroyed.