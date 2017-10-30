First Bank joins World Savings Day celebrations

First Bank of Nigeria Limited will be joining the rest of the world to commemorate the 2017 World Savings Day on Monday (today).

As part of the activities lined up for the day, the bank said it would be taking its financial literacy campaign to 30 secondary schools across the six geo-political zones of the country to teach secondary school students the importance of having a saving culture.

In a statement on Sunday, the lender said, “This year’s event themed, “Our future starts with savings” aligns with First Bank’s Future First programme, specially designed to equip students with the knowledge of money management, early entrepreneurship skills, and financial independence while stimulating the development of a savings culture at an early age.”

The World Savings Day is an annual event designed to raise awareness on the importance of savings as a path to financial empowerment.

The event is expected to increase the levels of financial literacy and financial inclusion, especially among the unbanked and under banked populace globally, while it ultimately culminates in a stable and sound financial system and positive economic environment.