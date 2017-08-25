FirstBank empowers customers through USSD*894# quick banking service

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has remained committed to empowering the Nigerian populace with the *894# Quick Banking service as part of its financial inclusion drive.

The service is set to deliver the power to bank anywhere and at anytime. It is quick, convenient and easy to use and beneficiary accounts are credited instantly with alert notifications.

The *894# USSD service makes banking services available across all GSM networks, on any type of handset or device; iPhone, android, blackberry and even simple feature phone famously referred to in Nigerian lingo as ‘kpalasa’.

It requires no internet service connection and can be used in remote locations across Nigeria. This USSD service is delivered on the customers’ registered phone numbers linked to their FirstBank accounts.

With *894#, the mobile phone has become a mobile branch and FirstBank customers can activate this service in three steps: dial *894*0#; enter a four digit Personal Identification Number (PIN) linked to the debit card; create a five digit PIN, and the registration is complete.

Customers can transfer money to FirstBank and other banks in Nigeria; buy airtime for themselves and their loved ones; check account balance on their phones, and do lots more wherever they are. PIN reset on this service requires only a quick dial of *894*0#.

Banking transactions can now be performed on the go irrespective of location or time as there is no worry of internet connectivity or a token device, but only a Personal Identification Number (PIN).

To send money, simply dial *894*Amount*Account Number#; select beneficiary bank; confirm amount, beneficiary name and enter five-digit PIN; then select account to debit. For airtime recharge: simply dial *894*Amount# to recharge for self; to recharge for others, dial *894*Amount*Phone Number# and enter five-digit PIN.

FirstBank customers can transfer up to N100,000.00 per day and recharge airtime up to N10,000.00 per day. To generate account mini statement, dial *894*Account Number#, and to check account balance, the magic code is *894*00#.

FirstBank has always been at the forefront of seamless banking transaction in a convenient and secured manner and is committed to ensure its customers are fully served with the USSD service.

Launching soon on the *894# Quick Banking service bouquet are: the utility bill payment, payment for goods and services at any retail store in Nigeria, opening of savings account and linking customer BVN to the new accounts. With FirstBank *894#, banking is now a lot more fun.

Customers are advised to please call 0700FIRSTCONTACT (0700-34778-2668228), 01-4485500, 0708-062-5000; SMS Short Code 30012 or email ebusinessservices@firstbanknigeria.com, FinancialInclusion@firstbanknigeria.com, Firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com should they require further information on the *894# Quick Banking.